Kate Baldwin and More To Star In New Scripted Podcast NEWFIELD

Tracy Brigden and Mike DelGaudio have announced the creation of their audio experiences company Roaring Box. The company will produce audio content such as fiction and non-fiction podcasts, audio books and radio plays, joining forces with Mr. DelGaudio's voiceover, YouTube and coaching business, Booth Junkie.

Roaring Box's first offering is "Newfield," a fictional horror podcast written by Tracy Brigden, produced by Mike DelGaudio, with music by Eric Shimelonis, sound design by Kenny Neal and starring Kate Baldwin, Mike DelGaudio, Erin Lillis, Mary Murphy, Graham Rowat and Erika Sanderson.

Newfield will be released starting May 23 on NewfieldPodcast.com as well as everywhere you get your podcasts. It will be a free download in two parts.

A trailer may be found here: NewfieldPodcast.com

Newfield description:

When Jane Barnes moves to her father's affluent New England hometown for her senior year of High School, she soon discovers that the quaint village has a strange effect on her, especially when she steps into its ancient cemetery, where one of the stones marks the grave of another Jane Barnes - accused of witchcraft almost 400 years before. Jane's search into the past puts her on a collision course with Newfield's history when it becomes clear her namesake ancestor was at the center of some of the town's darkest days.