Kate Baldwin & Husband Graham Rowat to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at American Theater Group

The cast will also feature American Idol finalist Alyssa Wray, and more.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Kate Baldwin will star as Desiree in American Theater Group’s upcoming Season Premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s beloved A Little Night Music. The production will run March 7-10th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 14-24th at Hamilton Stage in Rahway. Baldwin will share the stage with her husband Graham Rowat (Broadway: Dear Evan Hanson, Sunset Boulevard) as Fredrik. 
 
A Little Night Music, with a score by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, was awarded six 1973 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score.  Based on Ingmar Bergman's comedy of manners, Smiles of a Summer Night, it explores the tangled web of hidden (and not-so-hidden) affairs, desires and deceits and features one of Sondheim’s most cherished songs, Send in The Clowns. 

About Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler in the hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway 
and starred in Finian's Rainbow, which drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town.  No stranger to Sondheim’s music, Baldwin appeared with him as a featured performer in his critically acclaimed evening, “A Conversation with Stephen Sondheim.”  She has performed nationwide in concert with the American Pops Orchestra, New York Pops, Boston Pops, National Symphony, Chicago Symphony, the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and legendary New York nightclubs Feinstein’s, Birdland and 54 Below. 

About Alyssa Wray

Joining Baldwin is American Idol finalist Alyssa Wray who will play Petra.  She became an overnight celebrity, with over two million views of her Season 19 audition. Katy Perry called her a “once in a generation” type of performer and she advanced to the competition’s top ten performing alongside Chayce Beckham.

About Jack Dossett

Jack Dossett (Parade/ATG) will play Henrik; Abby Middleton (Parade/ATG) will play Charlotte; RJ Christian (Parade/ATG) will portray Frid. Tara Rajan (The Sound of Music/Papermill Playhouse) will play Fredrika and Lillie Langston will portray Anne. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

About Hunter Foster

Broadway veteran Hunter Foster who directed ATG’s highly successful 2023 production of Parade returns to helm A Little Night Music, with musical direction by Keith Levenson. Foster, an actor, writer and director, was named the 2018 “Director of the Year” by the Wall Street Journal for his productions of 42nd Street at the Bucks County Playhouse, and The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House. He directed The Other Josh Cohen Off-Broadway and has directed at regional theaters across the US. As an actor, his many Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Tony Nomination), Urinetown, The Producers, The Bridges of Madison County, Million Dollar Quartet, Les Miserables and Grease.

About Keith Levenson

Keith Levenson has conducted and created arrangements for major rock groups including The Who, KISS, Meatloaf, Alice Cooper and Yes.  A Broadway and National Tour Music Director and Supervisor, he conducted ATG’s productions of Parade and The Bridges of Madison County.

“We are thrilled to present this stellar cast led by the luminous Kate Baldwin,” noted ATG’s Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “This production will represent a new interpretation of this beloved musical, and our accomplished cast will bring the lush, glorious Sondheim score to life magnificently.”

Following A Little Night Music will be the world premiere of Canned Goods, by Erik Kahn, which brings to life Hitler’s staging of a fake attack on Germany to justify his invasion of Poland in 1939. This tense historical drama tells the story of the human beings forced to play leading roles in a drama they want no part of, and one that launched World War II.  The play will run May 9-12 at Hamilton Stage and May 16-19 at the Sieminski Theater.

Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at Click Here.  




