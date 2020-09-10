Kasmin Presents An Exhibition of Works by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne,
Curated by designer Brian McCarthy, the exhibition features over 20 sculptures.
Kasmin presents an exhibition of works by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, now open at our 297 Tenth Avenue location. Curated by designer Brian McCarthy, the exhibition features over 20 sculptures that highlight the beauty, elegance, and unparalleled craftsmanship of Les Lalanne.
To schedule an appointment, please visit our reservation page here.
The sculptures presented are signature works by Claude Lalanne, including her Banc Crocodile (2014) cast carefully from crocodile hide, her Choupatte (2014) with its iconic long chicken legs emerging beneath a large turquoise cabbage, and her Ginkgo table and chairs (2018/1996/2009). Equally remarkable are the works presented by Francois-Xavier Lalanne. The exhibition features his Chouette de Tourtour (1992/2002) alongside Singe avise (moyen) (2005) and the incredibly rare Wapiti (1996).
Complementing the exhibition is an in-depth online viewing room, featuring multiple images of each artwork, 360° degree sculpture views, photography of the artists' studio in Ury, France, and a host of archival material.
