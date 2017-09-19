Karen Ziemba, Tovoah Feldshuh and More Join NO WAY TO TREAT A LADY Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the 30th Anniversary of No Way to Treat a Lady on Sunday, Oct. 15th @ 7:00. A laugh-filled evening featuring songs from the Richard Rodgers Award winning musical by Douglas J. Cohen, based on the novel by William Goldman (The Princess Bride). MAC Award winner KLea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!, Goodspeed) and author Cohen co-host the event which will feature many of the performers from past productions, both off-Broadway at the York Theatre and Hudson Guild, and regionally (Florida Studio Theatre, Village Theater, Barrington Stage, TheaterWorks in Hartford, Coconut Grove in Florida, Colony Theater in L.A.), as well as photographs and footage from over a dozen international productions. Cohen will also reveal some of the show's unique history behind the scenes.

Tony winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Prince of Broadway) and Tony nominees Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony), Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), and Christiane Noll (Ragtime), will join NO WAY TO TREAT A LADY alums: Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus (Falsettos), Adam Grupper (Fiddler on the Roof), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success), Cheryl Stern (La Cage Aux Folles), James Judy (Jekyll and Hyde), Peter Marx (Annie Get Your Gun), Maureen Silliman (Is There Life After High School?), Sandy Binion (Make Me A Song), David Edwards (The Fantasticks), Bobbi Kotula (Iron Curtain), and Michael Thomas Holmes (Broadway bound Beatsville).

Director Bill Castellino (Cagney, the upcoming Desperate Measures at the York Theatre) and music director Eric Svejcar (Jerry's Girls, York Theatre) will lead the cast of seventeen and a band of five.

Normally boasting a cast of four, No Way to Treat a Lady follows a frustrated actor turned killer and the lonely detective who pursues him while balancing the attentions of a beautiful socialite and an overbearing mother. With songs like "So Far So Good," "So Much in Common," and "One of the Beautiful People," performed by some of Broadway's most talented and versatile performers, you won't want to miss this memorable concert of the show hailed by the NY Post as "a fine way to treat a musical! A real winner!"

No Way to Treat a Lady: 30th Anniversary Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 15th at 7pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Doug Cohen AND KLea Blackhurst

Douglas J. Cohen (book, music, and lyrics) is the winner of a Richard Rodgers Award for No Way to Treat a Lady. He is also the recipient of a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Lyrics (Children's Letters to God), the Noel Coward Prize (The Gig), a Jonathan Larson Grant (Barnstormer), and the Fred Ebb Award for his body of work. His most recent completed work, Bridges (with collaborator Cheryl L. Davis), was recently presented in concert at The Times Center, co-produced by The Prospect Theater and AMAS.

KLea Blackhurst (co-host) is a MAC Award-winning cabaret artist who recently completed a successful run as Emma Goldman in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Ragtime. In 2015, she received enthusiastic notices for her portrayal of Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! at Goodspeed Opera House. Klea, who first won acclaim for her tribute to Ethel Merman in Everything the Traffic Will Allow, has performed at the London Palladium, Carnegie Hall with Michael Feinstein, The Oak Room, and hosted The Cabaret Convention.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

