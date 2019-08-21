Karen Pittman To Recur on Paramount Network's YELLOWSTONE

Stage and screen actress Karen Pittman, who starred in the off-Broadway production of Pipeline, has joined the cast of Paramount Network's Yellowstone in a recurring role opposite Kevin Costner, according to Deadline.

Paramount Network ordered a 10-episode third season of its flagship drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner back in June.

Pittman will play Willa Hays. Very smart, confident, intimidating, walks with the posture of a field general, all sharp angles (her hair, her suit, her thousand dollar shoes), Willa is the CEO of Metro Capital. An astute businesswoman who seems to always get what she wants, Willa has come to Yellowstone to make John Dutton (Costner) an offer that he can't refuse.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Karen Pittman starred in the Lincoln Center world premiere of Pipeline and King Liz at Second Stage. On Broadway, she starred in Disgraced, Good People and Passing Strange.Pittman will be series regular on on Apple's upcoming The Morning Show. She had recurring roles on NOS4A2 and The Blacklist.

Read the original article on Deadline.





