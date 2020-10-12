Kara Lindsay and More Join Madame Tussaud's Broadway Performance Series

Phantom star Ali Ewoldt kicked off the series October 10.

Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum is hosting socially distant performances from Broadway stars every weekend in October!

This weekend, soprano Ali Ewoldt stopped in to perform, "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" from The Phantom of the Opera, "Somewhere" from West Side Story, and "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady.

Coming up later this month are John Riddle of Disney's Frozen and Newsies and Wicked star Kara Lindsay. A performer for October 24 will be announced shortly.

The museum has also added a giant Tony Award to its Broadway exhibit so fans can snap a keepsake photo from their visit!

Performances take place every Saturday at 2 PM. Check out clips from Ali's inaugural performance here:

