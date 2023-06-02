Kara Lindsay Will Lead MARY POPPINS at North Carolina Theatre

Performances run July 25-30, 2023.

By:
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And More

The stars have aligned to bring together this star-studded cast in North Carolina Theatre’s (NCT) summer musical of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS, flying on the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium stage at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts July 25-30, 2023. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35 at nctheatre.com/shows/mary-poppins-0. With summer approaching and events kicking off, there's no better way to begin the season than to experience this timeless classic as a family.

“Our majestic production of Mary Poppins boasts a cast of ten amazing local kids, Broadway and local stars,” said Eric Woodall, director and NCT producing artistic director. Woodall has a long-standing history with this show, beginning with casting the original Broadway production through one of the busiest NYC Broadway casting offices, Tara Rubin Casting. With his direction and expertise, the cast and crew are set to deliver a mesmerizing performance that will have audiences wanting more. Woodall continues, “A story for all ages, Mary Poppins takes the audience on a spectacular journey, encouraging everyone to celebrate family and fun. We promise it will be a SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIUS good time!”

Starting the star- studded lineup is glowing star, Kara Lindsay (Mary Poppins), who returns to NCT to enchant audiences just as she did in 2016. Lindsay’s Broadway credits include WICKED (Glinda) and the original cast of NEWSIES (Katherine Plumber). Flying on her magical umbrella from New York to Raleigh, Lindsay brings castmate and equally impressive spouse, North Carolina native, Kevin Massey (Mr. George Banks). Massey’s Broadway credits include TARZAN (Tarzan), Tony-Winning MEMPHIS (Huey), and Tony-Winning A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (Monty). Also joining is celebrated Broadway star, Anthony Wayne (Bert), whose credits include TINA, TOOTSIE and ANYTHING GOES. Additional star power is Sara Jean Ford (Mrs. Banks) whose Broadway credits include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (Petra) and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Christine). Ford returns to NCT after her performance in last season’s 9 TO 5 (Judy).

The remaining dazzling principal cast includes Evie Brunelle (Jane Banks), Cameron Lewis (Michael Banks), Lucia Spina (Mrs. Brill and Birdwoman), Joshua Messmore (Robertson Ay), Blaire Thompson (Miss Andrew) and Jesse Gephart (Admiral Boom and Chairman). The starry ensemble includes LaDonna Burns (Mrs. Corry), Sam Faulkner (Neleus), Kelly Sheehan (Miss Lark and Dance Captain), Abigail Isom (Katie Nana), Andrew Eckert (Von Hussler and Park Keeper), Ryan Lambert (Northborook), Jordan Radis (Policeman), Joel Douglas, Gabe Logan, Chole Calhoun, Ella Huestis, and Maria Reginaldi. The NCT Conservatory kid’s ensemble include Asali Smith, Eva Smedley, Ella Laurel, Ella Grace Gillette, Lourdes Manson, Grayson Gutekunst, Graham Gutekunst, Lucas Sanchez, and Nicholas Sanchez.

The lighting design by Charlie Morrison, hair design by Trent Pcenicni, sound design by Eric Collins, and properties by Tim Domack and Kiernan Bastien. Eddy Robinson is music director, Patrick O'Neill is choreographer, Bill Yates, Jr. is technical director, Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart is company manager, Sean Francis Patrick is production stage manager, Katie Caudle is assistant stage manager, and Max Kaufman is production manager and associate producer. MARY POPPINS is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Flying Effects provided by ZFX. NCT presents MARY POPPINS with gratitude to ABC11, PulseFM and Kix102FM as media sponsors.



Video: First Look At TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group

A Transparent Musical is making its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum through June 25, 2023. Check out first look video footage of the production!

Video: See INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET and More at Ham4Ham

Check out videos of the casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet at this week's Ham4Ham!

& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards

Actors' Equity Association's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season's ACCA Award, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show.

Listen: Eleri Ward Releases ACOUSTIC SONDHEIM: LIVE FROM BROOKLYN

Eleri Ward – Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn – has been released in digital and streaming formats. Listen now!

