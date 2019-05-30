Kara Lindsay And Kevin Massey To Welcome First Child In November

May. 30, 2019  

Kara Lindsay And Kevin Massey To Welcome First Child In November

This afternoon, Broadway couple Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey announced that they are expecting their first Broadway baby this fall.

See their announcement below!

Lindsay's credits include Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked, and Katherine in the original Broadway company of Newsies. She is currently a member of the Broadway company of Beautiful in the role of Cynthia Weil, which she also played the national tour.

Massey has been seen on Broadway in A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder, Memphis. Tarzan, and the Deaf West revival of Big River. Additional credits include tours and international productions of Little House On The Prairie, Grease!, Big River, and Tarzan.



Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Sierra Boggess, and More Join INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Rialto Chatter: HAIRSPRAY To Launch National Tour Fall 2020?
  • Jimmy Award Winner Renee Rapp Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS
  • The Muny Announces Complete Casting For PAINT YOUR WAGON
  • 2018/2019 Is The Best Attended And Highest Grossing Season In Broadway History
  • How Popular Are Your Tony Awards Opinions? Take Our Poll To Find Out!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup