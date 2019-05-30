Kara Lindsay And Kevin Massey To Welcome First Child In November

This afternoon, Broadway couple Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey announced that they are expecting their first Broadway baby this fall.

See their announcement below!

Lindsay's credits include Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked, and Katherine in the original Broadway company of Newsies. She is currently a member of the Broadway company of Beautiful in the role of Cynthia Weil, which she also played the national tour.

Massey has been seen on Broadway in A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder, Memphis. Tarzan, and the Deaf West revival of Big River. Additional credits include tours and international productions of Little House On The Prairie, Grease!, Big River, and Tarzan.





