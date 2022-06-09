Kanyok Arts Initiative Expands Training Program With KAI KIDS For Students Ages 9-12

Kanyok Arts Initiative, an intimate New York City training program that bridges aspiring artists from the studio to the professional stage through a re-imagined "triple-threat" curriculum, announces the KAI KIDS; a yearlong program to offer classes in dance, voice and acting for children ages 9-12. The program will begin in September 2022, as part of the Initiative's Fifth Anniversary year. Currently the Initiative serves high school students, age 13-17 in addition to gap year students following graduation preparing for college or a career on the stage.

After an extensive performance career across Broadway, founder and director Laurie Kanyok has brought her professional experience to redefine dance education, mentoring her students and encouraging them to push boundaries in their technique and performance potential. While many KAI graduates have trained during their teenage years and been accepted into prestigious college programs, conservatory programs, and have booked Broadway and regional shows, the KAI KIDS program is designed to give younger students an age-appropriate spring-board into performing arts training 3 days a week in a nurturing environment that champions progress, growth, and individuality.

"We have spent the first few years of building KAI focused on the needs of young aspiring artists on the cusp of entering a collegiate program, or working to enter the professional realm," explains Kanyok. "The younger a student begins their training, and the more access they have to different disciplines of performance, the more potential they have in growing their skills and their love of the stage throughout their training trajectory," she continues. "Watching a student grow and thrive is truly one of our greatest pleasures, and we are so excited to be able to open our doors to younger students to help cultivate the stars of tomorrow."

For more information on KAI kids, visit https://kanyokartsinitiative.com or contact info@kai-nyc.com.

Founded in 2018 by respected performer, producer, director and mentor Laurie Kanyok, the Kanyok Arts Initiative is a professional training program for emerging young dancers ages 13-18. At KAI, students are empowered to meet the expanding demands of the 21st century performer as a "triple-threat" artist. In this intimate and innovative environment, the faculty is committed to delivering a balanced approach of diverse dance styles, voice, and acting techniques while priming students for successful careers on the professional stage, screen, and collegiate level. Small class sizes yield hands-on training and individualized curriculums while cultivating strong faculty and student mentorships, resulting in a growing list of graduates cast in Broadway shows and national tours, and accepted into dance companies and highly competitive collegiate programs. Kanyok Arts Initiative continues to celebrate the unique voice of the artist, instilling in them confidence and integrity to excel not only in the spotlight but also as responsible, thoughtful, and well-rounded citizens.