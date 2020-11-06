Kanye West Faces $1 Million Lawsuit From Workers on His Opera Production
Workers have claimed that West has allegedly failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.
Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, which premiered last year, NME reports.
Workers have claimed that West has allegedly failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, when he hosted his opera production at The Hollywood Bowl last year.
West and Live Nation are being sued by employees and a hair assistant on the production, who alleges she is owed "unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney's fees and costs".
West and his team have not responded to the allegations.
Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera premiered at The Hollywood Bowl on November 24. In December, he premiered his second opera, Mary, at the Marine Stadium in Miami.
Read more on NME.
