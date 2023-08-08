KM Jones to Stage Mark Schardine's Poetry CHARM, ELEGANCE, AND INTRIGUE

Join the event at The New York Public Library on August 26.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Acclaimed stage director, KM Jones, presents a reading from Mark Schardine's book of poetry, "Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue, " Saturday, August 26 at 1:00 pm at The New York Public Library, 18 West 53rd Street, NYC.

Composed entirely in the Japanese form of tanka, "Charm, Elegance, and Intrigue" brings into sharp focus a moment that gives joy or one that leads to sorrow - or simply one that becomes an unmistakable memory.

Jones, recognized in the industry for her unique vision, is developing the production scheme to personify Schardine's stunning prose where five larger than life characters cross-paths and intertwine in most unexpected ways.

Each poem will be read by a narrator - off-stage. The actors - appearing on-stage - will be silent. They will communicate with gestures and facial expressions. Their costuming is designed to make them look in motion, witty, and captivating. Evoking the emotion in the text through movement alone, the story unfolds.

Featuring Olivia Kinter, Nzingtha Smith, Xander Jackson, Debra Lass, and Albert Insinnia. Lass & Insinnia appear courtesy of Actors Equity.

Mark Schardine possesses a lifelong love of poetry. In 2015, he published a French language book of poems, entitled Au bard des reves. He seeks inspiration in works of the past, and experiments with different forms of poetry to explore how old traditions and new experiences can lead to creativity.




RELATED STORIES

1
Take Our Summer 2023 Survey For A Chance To Win $100 Amazon Gift Card Photo
Take Our Summer 2023 Survey For A Chance To Win $100 Amazon Gift Card

BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.

2
Video: Watch Get Happy in SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: Watch 'Get Happy' in SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed Musicals

Watch Danielle Wade and the company deliver an electrifying and showstopping performance of 'Get Happy'. Experience their incredible energy and talent at Goodspeed Musicals.

3
Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kids Night On Broadway Photo
Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kids' Night On Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Kids' Night on Broadway taking place in New York City on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Kids' Night on Broadway returns with a special summer edition welcoming kids 18 and under to attend any of the 17 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

4
Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joes Pub Photo
Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder brings his sold-out touring concert, I Want to Be Evil, to Joe's Pub and he is giving us a sneak peek in this video!

More Hot Stories For You

HAMILTON Launches Pickleball Paddles With Nettie in Honor of National Pickleball DayHAMILTON Launches Pickleball Paddles With Nettie in Honor of National Pickleball Day
Wake Up With BWW 7/8: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photos, FUNNY GIRL Tour Details, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/8: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photos, FUNNY GIRL Tour Details, and More!
Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie HallDerek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall
William Friedkin, Director of THE EXORCIST and THE FRENCH CONNECTION, Passes Away at 87William Friedkin, Director of THE EXORCIST and THE FRENCH CONNECTION, Passes Away at 87

Videos

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You