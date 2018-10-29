KING KONG Cancels Wednesday Matinee for 'Final Adjustments'

Producers of the new Broadway musical King Kong have announced that the Wednesday, October 31 matinee at 2pm has been cancelled to allow further time to incorporate final adjustments in the production prior to its November 8 opening. The Wednesday evening performance will proceed as scheduled at 8PM.

Ticket holders for the matinee performance should contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.

Lead producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman said, "After years in development, we are now in the home stretch with King Kong on Broadway and we want to support Drew McOnie and our creative team to fully realise their vision for the show."

"We are thrilled with the way the show is shaping up and delighted by the response and guidance we are getting from preview audiences. We know that the additional rehearsal time will allow some last minute tweaks to ready the production for opening night."

"Because of the scale of the production we couldn't have an out of town try-out before coming to Broadway. We scheduled a reduced performance schedule during previews so we could keep working on the show while it played in the Broadway Theatre."

"We apologize to patrons who are impacted by the schedule change."

"Kong is in great shape mechanically and the cast is ready! Giving these hours of additional time to Drew McOnie and the company will not impact the press performance schedule or the official Opening Night on November 8."

