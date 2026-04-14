KIDS MAKE ME ANGRY By Kevin Hart To Debut On Audible This June

Kids Make Me Angry, a new Audible Original by Kevin Hart, will be released June 4, 2026. The audiobook marks Hart’s third project with Audible and presents a personal exploration of fatherhood through humor and reflection.

The release combines memoir and parenting commentary, drawing on more than two decades of Hart’s experiences raising his children. The project follows his evolution as a parent across multiple stages, from early uncertainty to later milestones such as navigating adolescence and sending a child to college.

“I had no blueprint for being a dad, so I had to figure it out on my own,” Hart said. “In this Audible Original I am getting real about the last 21 years—the chaos, the lessons, the moments that broke me and built me back up.”

The audiobook is structured around eight phases of parenting, highlighting moments including early challenges, teaching accountability, and navigating difficult conversations with teenagers. It also reflects Hart’s upbringing with an absent father and his effort to redefine what fatherhood means within his own family.

The release is timed ahead of Father’s Day and centers on themes of consistency, presence, and personal growth.

Hart has previously released multiple projects with Audible, including The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success and Monsters & How to Tame Them, as well as his memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.

“Kevin Hart is a force in audio,” said Kate Navin, Audible’s Head of Creative Development, North America. “With Kids Make Me Angry, he’s taking on his most personal subject yet.”

Kids Make Me Angry will be available through Audible beginning June 4, 2026.