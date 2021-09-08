KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL Returns to Scandinavia House with 'Music of Joy and Peace'

Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel will return for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House. Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The accessible format enables audiences to build an understanding of classical music whether newcomer or seasoned listener.

In this concert "Music of Joy and Peace," Mr. Siegel will perform a selection of works from Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Grieg, Sibelius, and Nielsen.

Tickets to this event must be purchased in advance online here. Concerts will take place in Victor Borge Hall. All attendees are required to present proof of vaccination upon arrival in compliance with New York State government.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at the link. The series will continue in 2022 with performances on January 27, March 10, and May 5.