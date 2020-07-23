KC Comeaux and Holly-Anne Devlin Discuss How the Broadway Shutdown is Affecting New York Businesses

Comeaux is a performer who works at Joe Allen, and Devlin is a director and producer.

KC Comeaux recently chatted with NY1 about how the Broadway shutdown is affecting local businesses throughout New York, and especially the theatre district.

Comeaux is a performer, who works regularly as a server at Joe Allen.

"When we found out that Broadway was shutting down, I knew that Joe Allen was certainly going to take a hit. That last shift that I had worked was a Saturday night and our reservations had dropped by like 90 percent. I mean, it was, it was crazy to see," said Comeaux.

"It is a little worrisome, especially even thinking about having to maybe get a job at a new restaurant, but are they even hiring?" he said.

Director and producer Holly-Anne Devlin also talked about the social media campaign Be An Arts Hero, an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the campaign, which is calling on the Senate to extend pandemic unemployment assistance benefits through the end of the year.

"This is a group that is working alongside business owners, uh, hopefully theater owners soon and NYPD and local community activists along with Corey Johnson's office to really pull this part of the city back together," Devlin said.

