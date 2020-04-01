Justin Guarini, Desi Oakley and More to Take Part in Music for Medwish Live-Streamed Event

MedWish International will host Music for Medwish, a LIVE-STREAMED event featuring some of Broadway's top artists performing from their own homes Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. (EST), to benefit work in support of health care workers at the front-lines of the virus outbreak. The event will be live at https://www.facebook.com/MedWishInternational/.

Broadway performer Betsy Werbel (Wicked, Les Miserables) will produce this free, live-streamed event featuring music and storytelling by some of the brightest talent on the stage. Donations raised during the event will benefit Cleveland-based MedWish International, a not-for-profit organization that repurposes medical supplies and equipment to provide humanitarian aid around the world saving lives - and the environment.

Now, during the virus global health emergency, MedWish's work is more vital than ever. Essential equipment to protect front-line health care workers are in critically short supply amid the outbreak. While the performance will be presented at no cost, viewers will have an opportunity to donate during the live streamed event in support of MedWish's important mission during this global crisis and beyond.

Werbel launched the Music for MedWish program two years ago after she was inspired as a volunteer in Honduras for a MedWish Brigade, which brought vital medical equipment and supplies to underserved villages.

"Through Music for MedWish, Broadway artists, including myself, have been raising funds to support the good work MedWish International does all over the world," said Werbel, fundraising director of Music for MedWish. "Now, their work is needed right here at home. Please join us on April 9, and enjoy this gift from my Broadway friends to you. And, if you can, please donate and help MedWish continue its important work."

This unique and intimate evening will feature music and storytelling by Justin Guarini (American Idiot, Wicked); Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago); Lisa Howard (Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda been you); Jason Graae (Ragtime, Forever Plaid); Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Kinky Boots); Danny Quadrino (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked); Joan Almedilla (The King and I, Les Miserables); and Austin Colby (Frozen, Jersey Boys).

MedWish International is a Cleveland-based not-for-profit organization that saves lives and the environment by repurposing surplus medical supplies and equipment while providing humanitarian aid to individuals in need.

In 2019, MedWish partnered with 128 hospitals and health care providers in Northeast Ohio, who generously donated medical supplies and equipment, helping MedWish divert over 434,000 lbs. of medical surplus from local landfills. Additionally, MedWish sent 164 shipments estimated to have impacted the lives of over one million people around the world.

