Just Above The Tressâ€“Miolina Comes to The Skyscraper Museum

The concert will feature works by Alvin Singleton, Holland Hopson, Paula af Malmborg Ward, Shruthi Rajasekar, and Geni Skendo.

Violin duo Miolina (Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins) presents "Just Above the Trees," a one-hour, exploratory concert inspired by the great heights of New York City's skyscrapers, old and new. The concert will feature works by Alvin Singleton, Holland Hopson, Paula af Malmborg Ward, Shruthi Rajasekar, and Geni Skendo, as well as a poem by John Miller. Composer Holland Hopson and poet John Miller will be joining the duo in the performance. Many works feature themes of trees, dawn, light, and celebratory energy - things closely related to skyscrapers and their elevated views. This concert is FREE, but you must book a timed ticket for 5pm on Eventbrite, at this link: Click Here

This concert is funded with support from NYSCA, the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul, and the NY State Legislature.

https://skyscraper.org/programs/just-above-the-trees/

Composers / Poet:

Alvin Singleton: https://www.alvinsingleton.com/

Holland Hopson: http://hollandhopson.com/

Paula af Malmborg Ward: http://upward.se/bio_english/

John Miller III: https://newcollege.ua.edu/people/john-miller-iii/

Shruthi Rajasekar: https://www.shruthirajasekar.com/

Geni Skendo: https://genimusic.com/about




