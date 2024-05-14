Latin Superstar Julieta Venegas Comes to The Beacon Theatre In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latin pop composer, singer and musician Julieta Venegas is coming to New York to perform at the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:30PM.

One of the greatest exponents of Latin pop music in the world, Venegasis known for her versatility and talent, which have led her to perform in biggest stages and festivals worldwide and Gold and Platinum Discs in Mexico, the United States, Italy, Argentina, Brazil and Spain.

About Julieta Venegas

Throughout her vast career, Mexican native Julieta Venegas has been recognized with two Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and seven MTV Awards, among thirty other awards. Her greatest hits “Lento,” “Limón y Sal,” “Me Voy,” and “Andar Conmigo” have become anthems for an entire generation and are still relevant today among young audiences. With more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she has collaborated with artists such as Tainy, Bad Bunny, Sen Senra, Dom La Nena, and No Te Va a Gustar, among others.Her feature with Tainy and Bad Bunny won the Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance and the track has more than 854 million plays, ranking number one in the main world charts. Venegas has released her new album, "Tu Historia," with a worldwide tour.

Tickets

Tickets are $59, $89, $119 and $149.00 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, May 17 at 9:00AM.