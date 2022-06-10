Julie Andrews, Ali Stroker, Lillias White & More to Take Part in MUSIC MONDAYS at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Music Mondays; the hit summer cabaret series that invites renowned artists and Tony Award-winners to perform for audiences and share stories of their time on and off the stage. Music Mondays kicks off with Marilyn Maye on July 18; Lillias White on August 8; Ali Stroker on August 15; a performance of Emma Walton Hamilton and Julie Andrews' The Great American Mousical on August 22; and finishing with Kyle Barisich on August 30. These intimate evenings of song and story are one-of-a-kind performances not to be missed. Tickets are currently available through the Box Office at 631 725 9500, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 by visiting baystreet.org.



The schedule is:



Monday, July 18, at 8 p.m.



Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More!

Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret most recently sold out four nights at Feinsteins 54 Below as she does everywhere she goes. Booked to join Bay Street in 2020 (at just 92 at the time), audiences will be amazed at her ability to thrill and delight. You'll claim she must be 49, not 94!



Monday, August 8, 8 p.m.



Lillias White: The Lillias White Effect

In her latest show, Lillias pulls back the show curtain to tell humorous, poignant and inspiring stories from both her personal and show business life that she has never shared before, onstage or off. The concert will interweave songs that are career milestones for Lillias and songs from the soundtrack of her life. Audiences can expect to hear the music of Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jerry Herman, Cy Coleman and more.



Monday, August 15, 8 p.m.



Ali Stroker: An Evening with Ali Stroker

Ali won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in a revival of Oklahoma!. Before that, she made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She'll perform crowd favorites as well as some unexpected songs while telling stories from her life and talking about her personal motto, "turn your limitations into opportunities."



Monday, August 22, at 7 p.m.



The Great American Mousical directed by Julie Andrews with live talkback

Below the bright lights of Broadway, in the depths of the historic Sovereign Theatre, an acting troupe of mice rehearse their new musical. When the theatre is threatened by demolition and their diva Adelaide disappears, it will take all paws on deck to fulfill the time-honored tradition: the show must go on! Filled with singing, dancing, and show biz lore, The Great American Mousical is a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theatre that celebrates the two most glorious words in the English language: musical comedy!

The one-night-only presentation of The Great American Mousical includes a talkback with director Julie Andrews and Bay Street co-founder Emma Walton Hamilton, and other members of the creative team. Tickets start at $250 and include one free drink, $500 tickets include a VIP Gift Bag. All proceeds will support Bay Street Theater's development of new works and training of future artists-to-be.



Monday, August 29, at 8 p.m.



Sip & Sing LIVE with Kyle Barisich

What good is singing alone in your room? Kyle Barisich brings his acclaimed Sip & Sing show to the stage, with special guest stars from Broadway and beyond.



Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. The award-winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson-the record for a singer. His usual accolade for her came after one of her show-stopping appearances on The Tonight Show when he turned to his audience of millions, Carson said, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done." She was "discovered" by Steve Allen who presented her various times to his national television audience. That led her to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles. Her recent CBS Sunday Morning feature with Mo Rocca was an outstanding tribute to her career and talent. She was currently interviewed and sang on "Harry" (Harry Connick Jr.) NBC TV. Her place in American music history was assured when the Arts Council of the Smithsonian Institution selected one of her recordings, Too Late Now, for the Smithsonian produced album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States. In New York her future appearances will be Feinstein's 54 Below for eight nights, New Year's Eve plus January 1 thru 5 at Birdland Theater, February 2020, six shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center and celebrated her birthday for eight nights in April at Feinstein's 54 Below. In the Wall Street Journal last year, Will Friedwald wrote, "When going to hear Marilyn Maye, you'll find on one side of the room are the Broadway and cabaret people, who tend to like their singing big and theatrical, with a lot of drama and stage presence. On the other side is the jazz crowd, who want everything hip and cool and understated, and will split the scene if anything doesn't swing. Ms. Maye is the only pop-song diva working today who can satisfy both crowds at once." Miss Maye conducts Master Classes and coaches privately in New York and in many United State cities. Sharing the techniques and experiences of her lifelong career brings great joy and inspiration to her.



Lillias White is world-renowned for her "glorious" voice and "slightly superhuman" ability to communicate the heart of a song (The New York Times). Her performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical, The Life, won her the TONY® Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second TONY® Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Other Off-Broadway and Regional Credits include The Public Theater's Romance in Hard Times, for which she won the OBIE® Award, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad), for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific, starring Reba McEntire, which was also broadcast on PBS' Great Performances. In addition to receiving Broadway acclaim, Lillias is internationally recognized for her TV and film work. Lillias received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series on Sesame Street in 199 and is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules. Film credits include Pieces of April (starring Katie Holmes) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (starring Jim Carrey). Recent TV credits include the Baz Luhrmann-directed NETFLIX series The Get Down, as well as Russian Doll and Search Party. She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. She can be heard on several Broadway cast albums, in addition to her critically acclaimed albums Get Yourself Some Happy! and From Brooklyn to Broadway. She most recently starred on Broadway in the musical, CHICAGO, in Fall/Winter 2021 as Matron "Mama" Morton and off-Broadway in Tariq Trotter's Black No More, in January 2022.



Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She next stars as a series regular in Netflix's upcoming limited series, Echoes. In Winter 2020, she starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of The Glee Project, culminating in a guest role on Fox's Glee. Ali can be seen in a key recurring role in the final season of Netflix's Ozark. She recurred in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the ABC series, Ten Days in the Valley, and guest starred on CBS' Blue Bloods, Freeform's The Bold Type, Fox's Lethal Weapon, CBS' Instinct, The CW's Charmed, and Comedy Central's Drunk History. She recently co-wrote a novel, The Chance to Fly, which was released by Abrams Books. She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities."



Emma Walton Hamilton is a best-selling and award-winning author, editor, stage and television writer/producer, performer, and arts educator. She is cofounder of Bay Street Theater alongside Stephen Hamilton and Sybil Christopher. Together with her mother, Julie Andrews, she has co-authored over thirty books for children and adults, nine of which have been on the New York Times best-seller list, including The Very Fairy Princess series (#1 New York Times Bestseller), Julie Andrews' Collection Of Poems, Songs And Lullabies; Julie Andrews' Treasury: Poems and Songs to Celebrate the Seasons; the Dumpy The Dump Truck series; Simeon's Gift; The Great American Mousical; THANKS TO YOU-Wisdom From Mother And Child (#1 New York Times Bestseller), and most recently, Andrews' second memoir: Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.

Julie Andrews is one of the most recognized figures in the entertainment industry. Her legendary career encompasses the Broadway and London stages, blockbuster Hollywood films, award-winning television shows, multiple album releases and concert tours and the world of children's book publishing. She made her motion picture debut in Mary Poppins before continuing with such screen classics as The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, 10, Victor/Victoria, and most recently The Princess Diaries and Shrek films. She began writing books for young readers over thirty-five years ago and her first two novels, Mandy and The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles, remain in print and in high demand. She has co-authored more than 30 picture books, novels, and early readers with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, including the #1 New York Times best-selling series, The Very Fairy Princess, Julie Andrews' Collection of Poems, Songs And Lullabies, and more.



Kyle Barisich is a Southampton local and native of Los Gatos, California, who is best known for playing the role of Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom Of The Opera, and was the first actor of Hispanic heritage to do so. He also played the role for the Los Angeles and San Francisco engagements of the long-running national tour. Kyle has been seen numerous times at Bay Street Theater, most recently appearing as Sir Dinadan in Camelot, playing Magaldi in Evita, and appearing in My Fair Lady. He also took part in early workshops of Scott Schwartz's production of The Prince Of Egypt. Favorite regional credits include South Pacific at the Hollywood Bowl, Barrett in Titanic, Marvin in Falsettos, and Perón in Evita. Kyle often performs the audience warm-up for LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan, and for two seasons he co-starred on TV's The Following (FOX).