Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin Will Lead Virtual Performance of SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR to Benefit Guild Hall
Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin will lead a virtual performance of Same Time, Next Year to benefit Guild Hall.
The performance takes place on Sunday, July 12, 7:30PM - 9PM. Tickets are $100 per household.
One of the most popular romantic comedies of our time, Same Time, Next Year ran four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. It remains one of the world's most widely produced plays. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers.
The performance will benefit Guild Hall and launch our new vision for the 2020 Summer Season with a focus on restarting the local creative economy through collaborations with regional artists, musicians, and performers, online and offline.
Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.guildhall.org/events/alec-baldwin-and-julianne-moore-in-same-time-next-year-by-bernard-slade/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Musical Theatre Star Michael Falzon Passes Away at Age 48
International musical theatre star, Michael Falzon, has passed away at age 48.... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)