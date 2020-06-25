Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin Will Lead Virtual Performance of SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR to Benefit Guild Hall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin will lead a virtual performance of Same Time, Next Year to benefit Guild Hall.

The performance takes place on Sunday, July 12, 7:30PM - 9PM. Tickets are $100 per household.

One of the most popular romantic comedies of our time, Same Time, Next Year ran four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. It remains one of the world's most widely produced plays. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers.

The performance will benefit Guild Hall and launch our new vision for the 2020 Summer Season with a focus on restarting the local creative economy through collaborations with regional artists, musicians, and performers, online and offline.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.guildhall.org/events/alec-baldwin-and-julianne-moore-in-same-time-next-year-by-bernard-slade/.

