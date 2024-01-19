Julia Murney-Helmed YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2024 Season

The Sharon Playhouse has revealed its lineup of shows for the 2024 season. Tickets go on sale January 19th.

"We are delighted to offer audiences a season that is chock full of great music, warm laughter, and delicious nostalgia with our thrilling 2024 MainStage and YouthStage titles. Join us at The Sharon Playhouse - where joy will come alive this summer! You won't want to miss a single moment!" – Artistic Director, Carl Andress

The 2024 MainStage lineup kicks off with the raucous musical party, Rock of Ages by Chris D'Arienzo, directed by Hunter Foster and choreographed by Shannon Lewis (June 21-July 7); next up is the hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy, The Prom by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin & Bob Martin, directed by Carl Andress and choreographed by Krystyna Resavy (July 26-August 11); then comes the laugh-out-loud perennial favorite, Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Jackson Gay (August 30-September 8); followed by the feel-good musical charmer, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown by Clark Gesner, John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa, based on Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts, directed by Julia Murney and choreographed by Michelle Lemon (September 20-September 29). Eric Thomas Johnson serves as music director for the season, and Judy Bowman Casting returns as casting director. The 2024 YouthStage lineup will include: a teen adaptation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, Willy Wonka Kids, Disney’s High School Musical JR., a new original play for kids, Sassy Cinderella, by Michael Kevin Baldwin, and Sharon Playhouse Stars devised by Sarah Cuoco.

The Playhouse will celebrate the start of the 2024 “Season of Joy” with its annual Spotlight Gala, to be held on Saturday, June 1, honoring a soon-to-be announced pillar of the Playhouse family, and will also present a special event Staged Reading on September 13. The 2024 season will conclude with the fourth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works written by local playwrights (October 4-5).

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft.

For tickets and more information visit Click Here. Employment information for Seasonal Staff positions as well as information for Auditions can be found on the theater’s website.

