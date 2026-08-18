DŌNUM STRING QUARTET Named Juilliard's New Graduate Resident Quartet

Juilliard welcomes the Dōnum String Quartet as its next graduate resident string quartet. The ensemble begins its two-year residency at the start of Juilliard's fall semester and will continue through May 2028. Featuring violinists Seungwon Park and Inhae Cho, violist Ilgyeong Shin, and cellist Hyeonmin Lee, the quartet formed in 2019 at Seoul National University.

Taking inspiration from the Latin word donum, meaning “gift,” the quartet made its debut at the Seoul Arts Center and has since performed around the world, establishing a home base in the United States. In 2025, Dōnum received the Silver Medal at the ninth Manhattan International Music Competition and was named a semifinalist at the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. In March 2026, the quartet was awarded second prize in the senior division at the 13th Coltman Chamber Music Competition and, in May, advanced to the semifinal round of the 12th Osaka International Chamber Music Competition. Dōnum has performed at the Bowdoin International Music Festival, the ENCORE Chamber Music Institute, and the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival.

“The Graduate String Quartet program at Juilliard is devoted both to this vital medium and to the broader study of chamber music, which is absolutely core to the Juilliard experience,” said David Serkin Ludwig, dean and director of the Music Division, “The opportunity for the Dōnum Quartet to work closely with the Juilliard String Quartet (JSQ), Juilliard faculty who are members of other leading quartets, and assistant dean Merry Peckham—herself an acclaimed quartet player—speaks to the exceptional depth of the program and its importance within the field.”

As Lisa Arnhold Fellows at Juilliard, the members of the Dōnum Quartet will:

Receive coaching from the JSQ, assist the JSQ with its ensemble and chamber music instruction, and participate in the annual Juilliard String Quartet Seminar;

Coach other student ensembles and aid first-year undergraduate students enrolled in the String Quartet Survey class;

Give the annual Lisa Arnhold Memorial Recital. This season's recital will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2027 at 7:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall;

Earn Artist Diplomas in String Quartet Studies upon completion of their residency

“The Dōnum String Quartet performs at a high artistic level and conveys deep meaning in their powerful interpretations,” said Merry Peckham, assistant dean and director of chamber music. “I am simply thrilled that this fine young ensemble will be at Juilliard, sharing their passion and serious approach to great quartet playing with the Juilliard student body. I so look forward to witnessing the group's development and artistic growth as studies with members of the Juilliard Quartet commence.”

The quartet's four members developed strong musical bonds early in their musical lives, which continue to shape their work as an ensemble. Their trust in one another guides their playing, and they look forward to sharing powerful performances with audiences throughout their time with Juilliard.

The Katarina String Quartet completed its residency with Juilliard at the end of the 2025–26 academic year, joining a distinguished set of quartets that have held residencies at Juilliard. Former Juilliard quartets in residence include the Aeolus, Afiara, Attacca, Avalon, Biava, Calder, Cassatt, Chiara, Corigliano, Essex, Ivalas, Lark, Maia, Magellan (now the Whitman String Quartet), Miró, St. Lawrence, Shanghai, Ulysses, and Verona.

Juilliard's graduate resident string quartet is supported by the Arnhold Foundation and the George L. Shields Foundation.



Photo Credit: John Kuiper, 2026.

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