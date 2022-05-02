Judy Kuhn, Morgan James, Mandy Gonzalez, & Tony Yazbeck Join The Seth Concert Series Lineup

Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced the first of the summer streaming concert series lineup. Stars set for May and June include Judy Kuhn, Morgan James, Mandy Gonzalez, and Tony Yazbeck.

At each concert, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Seth's Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of Broadway musicals, improv and audience participation...and each will only air once.

The Seth Concert Series May/June Lineup

May 15th - Judy Kuhn - Get Tickets

May 22nd - Morgan James - Get Tickets

June 6th - Mandy Gonzalez - Get Tickets

June 13th - Tony Yazbeck - Get Tickets

