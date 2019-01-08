Judy Kaye And Erin Davie Announced For World Premiere of DIANA; Full Casting Revealed!

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for its upcoming world-premiere musical Diana, from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative team of Joe DiPietro (librettist/lyricist), David Bryan (composer/lyricist) and Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (director), along with Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (choreographer) and Ian Eisendrath (music supervisor).

The production will run February 19 - April 7, 2019 in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre.

As previously announced, Jeanna de Waal (Broadway's Kinky Boots, American Idiot) will portray the role of "Diana."

Joining her will be Erin Davie (Playhouse/Broadway's Side Show) as "Camilla Parker Bowles," Roe Hartrampf (Off-Broadway's Bad Guys) as "Prince Charles" and Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera) as "Queen Elizabeth," along with ensemble members Holly Ann Butler, Taylor Coleman, Eric Coles, Bruce Dow, Evan Duff, Madison Noelle Hall, Shaye Hopkins, Nicole Javier, Justin Keats, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Allyn Moriyon, Lauren Livia Muehl, Jamen Nanthakumar, Enrico Nassi, Katheryne Penny, Lindsay Roberts, Tara Shoemaker and Bethany Ann Tesark.

The creative team features Tony Award winner David Zinn (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants, Playhouse's A Dram of Drummhicit, Peer Gynt), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (Broadway's Cinderella, Grey Gardens; Playhouse's Herringbone), Costume Designer; Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Broadway's An American in Paris, Frozen), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (Playhouse/Broadway's Come From Away), Sound Designer; John Clancy, Orchestrations; Telsey + Company- Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Casting; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; and Martha Donaldson, Stage Manager.

"What a gift to have assembled such an extraordinary cast and creative team to launch this new musical," said Ashley. "I can't think of a better way to wrap up our season than with Joe and David's stunning work about a truly remarkable woman."

In 1981, an assistant kindergarten teacher married the Prince of Wales and, overnight, became the most famous woman in the world. But behind the fairytale, there was a troubled marriage and a young woman struggling to find her voice. Facing an entrenched monarchy and unprecedented media scrutiny, Princess Diana surprises everyone - including herself - as she grows into a global phenomenon and manages to change the world. Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis create this highly-anticipated musical, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score.

