Judith Light Joins Billy Crystal's Apple TV+ Series BEFORE

Crystal is also serving as executive producer on the 10-episode series.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Tony-winner Judith Light is joining Billy Crystal in the cast of his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Before.

Deadline reports that Adam Bernstein will be directing the pilot episode from Paramount TV Studios. Crystal is also serving as executive producer on the 10-episode series.

Written by Sarah Thorp, Before is a psychological thriller about a child psychiatrist, Eli (Crystal), who recently lost his wife, Lynn (Light). Following her death, he encounters a troubled young boy who seemingly has a haunting connection to Eli's past. 

While Lynn is the love of Eli's life, her death may not be quite what it seems. Eli digs deeper into his wife's hidden life as he soon finds the wife he thought he knew is haunting him from beyond the grave.

Judith Light is known for her extensive body of television, film, and stage work. Her recent film credits include Tick, Tick...Boom!, The Menu, The Same Storm, Hot Air, and more. She has been seen in the musical finale of Transparent, as well as in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician with Bette Midler and Ben Platt and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Light's stage credits include Therese Raquin, The Assembled Parties, Other Desert Cities, Lombardi, Herzl, and A Doll's House.



