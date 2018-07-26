Judith Light Announced to Guest Star on QUEEN AMERICA

According to Variety, Broadway favorite Judith Light has been announced as a guest star on the Facebook Watch series Queen America.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "Queen America" is the story of Vicki Ellis (Catherine Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she's paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki's entire reputation is at stake.

Light will play Vicki's former pageant coach Regina, a figure that Vicki aspires to be.

Judith Light, a two-time Tony Award winning actress and producer. Light has starred in highly successful television shows including Amazon Prime's Golden Globe winning series Transparent, One Life to Live, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ugly Betty, Who's The Boss? and on Broadway in Lombardi, Other Desert Cities, The Assembled Parties, Wit, and more. Light has won two Daytime Emmy awards and has been nominated for Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice awards, among countless others.

"Queen America" hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by veteran television executive Paul Lee, who serves as an executive producer on the project. Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver are executive producers for co-studio partner Made Up Stories alongside Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel of Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories' Steve Hutensky serves as a co-executive producer. Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones ("Fun Mom Dinner") is directing all 10 episodes of the series and is a co-executive producer.

Facebook Watch (https://www.facebook.com/watch) is available for free on mobile, desktop and Facebook's TV apps.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







