Judi Dench Hasn't Seen CATS, Says Razzie Nomination is a First

Judi Dench, who played Old Deuteronomy in the recent live-action adaptation of Cats, shared that she has yet to see the Tom Hooper-directed film.

Dench told BBC Radio 4's Front Row program, "I didn't read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it."

Dench continued, "I've only seen a picture of myself [from the film]. I once had a cat [who looked] like that, called Carpet, and I didn't realize I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a kind of, you know, mangier cat who didn't have much fur. I didn't realize I was this wonderful show cat!"

Dench explained that one of the reasons she hasn't watched the film is because she physically can't, due to her struggle with macular degeneration, which has made it difficult for her to view movies and read.

The film was recently nominated for eight Razzie Awards, including one for Dench. When asked about the her Worst Supporting Actress nomination, Dench replied, "Oh, am I? That would be good! As far as I know, that's a first!"

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Miserables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

Hear the original interview on BBC Radio 4's Front Row program.





Related Articles