Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition

The judges will make their first appearance on the college live show May 15th at 3 PM Eastern.

BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Entries for college students aged 18 to 22 (including recent graduates) are currently open and can be submitted at broadwayworld.com/nextonstage. Submissions are open through midnight on May 8th. Entries for high school students aged 14-17 are also now open. High schoolers can complete the form here.

Judging the college competition will be Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, and Courtney Reed. The judges for the high school round include Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker. Both sets of judges will be joined by a fourth guest judge each week!

Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song for the next round of the competition!

As we move down to the top 10, we will feature weekly live shows on Facebook with Broadway judges who will provide feedback and have the opportunity to move one of the contestants on to the next round by unanimous decision.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Lesli Margherita won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. Broadway: Matilda The Musical; Dames At Sea. Off-Broadway: Emojiland: Who's Holiday (Drama Desk, Lortel, & Off-Broadway Alliance noms.). Television(recurring) "Transparent"; "Most Likely To" (ABC pilot); "Homeland"; "Instinct"; "Elementary"; "Seven Seconds". Film: The Many Saints of Newark (Upcoming); Opening Night (opp. Taye Diggs & Topher Grace). Regional (select credits): Chasing Rainbows (Papermill), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), Guys & Dolls (Bucks County), Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Sacramento Music Circus), Kiss Me Kate (Reprise), The Gronholm Method(The Falcon; Ovation nom. - Best Ensemble), Man Of La Mancha (MTW), Showboat (Goodspeed), Little Shop Of Horrors (La Mirada); Spamalot (Sacramento Music Circus). Lesli's debut album Rule Your Kingdom now available in stores/online.

Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records.

Courtney Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." A proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Jackie Burns holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED, she can also be seen in the commercials and print ads for the show. She starred in the national tour of If/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award ® -winning revival of Hair (original Broadway company member) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member). Regionally she has appeared in Grease, Man of La Mancha, and many more. She can be seen on the silver screen in "Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons".

Arielle Jacobs most recently starred as Princess Jasmine in the smash-hit Broadway musical, Disney's Aladdin, and is set to lead the new upcoming musical Between The Lines. Ms. Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in the final Broadway cast of his four-time Tony and Grammy award-winning musical In The Heights. Jacobs continued her meteoric rise wowing audiences with starring roles in Wicked on Broadway, Rent, Disney's High School Musical, and Into the Woods where she performed opposite Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess. Ms. Jacobs soaring debut solo album released by Broadway Records, "A Leap In the Dark: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below," is an autobiographical journey highlighting some of her struggles and feats.

Kyle Taylor Parker has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots (OBC), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(OBC), On TV he has appeared in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. National tour credits include Kinky Boots (IRNE Award best visiting actor), and In the Heights. Off-Broadway credits include Smokey Joe's Café and Finnian's Rainbow. Regionally he has appeared in My Very Own British Invasion (World Premiere), Dreamgirls, and Hair. Kyle has performed as a concert artist on some of the worlds most celebrated stages including The Apollo and Radio City Music Hall. Kyle's debut album, Broadway Soul,vol. 1 was released by Broadway Records last August and is available on all music platforms.





