Jude Children's Research Hospital to Host #GiveThanks Immersive Pop Up Experience
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® celebrates 16 years of its Thanks and Giving® campaign with a two-day holiday Pop Up event in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday, December 13th & Saturday, December 14th at 393 Broadway, New York City. New Yorkers and visitors are invited to join St. Jude, campaign partners, and supporters for an exclusive, interactive experience to #GiveThanks during the holiday season and celebrate the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.
The #GiveThanks Immersive Experience brings the St. Jude mission to life through mesmerizing and fantastical scenes, allowing all who enter to connect with and visualize the benefits of the lifesaving work taking place at St. Jude. Through projections, life-sized artwork, VR and AR, every element of the experience was inspired by St. Jude patients through the artwork they've shared as their way to #GiveThanks to those who give back.
WHAT:
ST. JUDE #GIVE THANKS POP UP IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
WHEN:
Friday, December 13th - 10am-6pm
Saturday, December 14th - 10am-7pm
WHERE:
393 Broadway New York, New York 10012 (between Walker and White)
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
