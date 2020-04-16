Joyce Theater Adds New Streaming Programming

Last week, The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) launched Bring Dance Home on its website, www.Joyce.org/BringDanceHome. This curated digital collection of performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aims to bring audiences together and closer than ever before-from the comfort and safety of their own home.

The platform includes JoyceStream, a selection of full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons. Currently streaming is Compagnie Hervé Koubi, last seen on The Joyce's stage in February, with What The Day Owes to The Night. The work, which had its NY premiere at The Joyce in 2018, will be available through Friday, April 17 at 10am.

Up next is Trisha Brown Dance Company with Aeros and Groove and Countermove, posting at 7pm on Tuesday, April 21 and streaming through April 26. A talkback with artists from the company will post Friday, April 24 at 7pm. In partnership with Marquee.TV, The Joyce will present the U.S. streaming premiere of Ohad Naharin's Sadeh21, performed by Batsheva- The Young Ensemble, for 24 hours beginning on Friday April 24 at 7pm. The work will then be available for streaming exclusively on Marquee.TV.

Offering a behind-the-scenes peek, The Joyce's highly-rated podcast Still Spinning features in-depth conversations with artists across all genres-from tap dancer Ayodele Casel to Kuchipudi dancer Shantala Shivalingappa, to choreographer Pam Tanowitz and in-demand dance maker Camille A. Brown. For those looking to get on their feet and in on the action, The Joyce has rounded up online dance classes from Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, Kate Wallich's Dance Church Go, Paul Taylor Dance, and more.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is The Joyce's first priority. In accordance with Governor Cuomo's directive to limit gatherings, The Joyce has had to cancel several engagements. Please visit www.Joyce.org for the most up-to-date schedule of performances. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.





