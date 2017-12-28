Joshua and Cathryn Henry Are Expecting Their First Child!

This evening, Broadway favorite Joshua Henry announced on social media that he and his wife Cathryn Henry are expecting their first child. The baby is due in March of 2018.

Gushing about the great news, the star wrote, "So proud to announce my biggest role yet.. Father. Special thanks to my angel wife @ cathenry101 as mother prepping to usher this offering of love into the world. # Grateful # GodIsGood # ThatGrowthLife ..literally # ThatSoliloquyTho."

Joshua Henry was recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along and Violet. He originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago transfer of Hamilton. He will be seen next in the revival of Carousel, starring as Billy Bigelow opposite Jessie Mueller and Renee Fleming. The revival is set to open Thursday, March 23, 2018. Other Broadway credits include The Scottsboro Boys, American Idiot, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

See his ecstatic post below!





