Joshua Henry Shares Neo-Soul Reimagining of 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

In addition to the cover, Henry recently released his debut EP 'Guarantee.'

Apr. 27, 2021  
Joshua Henry just shared his intimate and stripped down neo-soul reimagining of the Annie classic "Tomorrow," recorded at Flux Studios. The musician and three-time Tony-nominated performer created this emotional and optimistic version of "Tomorrow" last summer at the height of the pandemic when Broadway and most of the country was shut down. "I was isolated, emotional, and at an artistic low," notes Henry. "But I chose to believe a brighter day was coming. This song got me through, and I hope it does the same for you."

Watch the performance below!

In addition to the cover, Henry recently released his debut EP Guarantee via BMG, produced by close collaborator Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat). The four-song set showcases Joshua's immaculately powerful voice and his intelligent storytelling background, brilliantly pairing themes of vulnerability, love, and hope born out of the pandemic. The EP features lead single "Hold Me" explores the balance of the relentless pursuit of a dream while needing to ask for love and support, and was added to numerous playlists including Spotify's "New Music Friday" (US, Canada, World) and Amazon's "The New Black"; "Guarantee" which questions things we look at as certainties in life -- a thought, a person, a gadget, a belief system, etc; and more. Hear the EP in full here.

Joshua also recently stopped by Relix's studio for a gorgeous acoustic performance that included performances of EP tracks "Hold Me," "Guarantee" and a cover of "Blinding Lights." Watch the full set HERE.

Guarantee is Henry's latest artistic endeavor, following his success as an actor including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton, and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick... Boom! featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, Judith Light and others. Joshua's passion for music was rooted in childhood though and, as he progressed through Broadway, TV and film roles, Henry's heart beat out rhythms, his voice ringing with clarion emotion. But the entire time, he longed for an outlet to express his own story.

Watch the performance of "Tomorrow" here:


