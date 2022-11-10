Joshua Henry Hosts New Digital Series, OUT OF THE DARKNESS; First Episode Available Now!

Broadstream has released the first episode of Out of the Darkness, a brand-new interview series hosted by Grammy and Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Into the Woods). Watch the first epiosde here.

Out of the Darkness is an interview concert series, hosted by Broadway's Joshua Henry, that celebrates the lives and careers of Black performers, and the ways they want the industry to change.

Season one features Broadway favorites Ciara Renée (Big Fish), Amber Iman (Goddess), and Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton).

Joshua Henry is a Grammy nominated performer and recording artist best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon, HAMILTON.

Joshua's debut album "GROW" is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. He is a BMG recording artist. On screen he starred as Roger Bart in the Academy award nominated film "Tick, Tick, Boom," directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also starred as Jerlamarel opposite Jason Momoa in two seasons of Apple TV Plus's show "SEE." His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Shuffle Along, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess, Bring It On: The Musical. His Off-Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Wrong Man.

Joshua can currently be seen starring in Into The Woods on Broadway. This December, Joshua will star as Gaston in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" live on ABC.

Broadstream is a new free-for-the-user, arts and arts adjacent streaming platform featuring professional content created by and starring diverse voices. Launched this winter, the new streaming platform now presents over 200 original content pieces, and spans genres including theater, comedy, music, spoken word, politics, fandom and more.

Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices and highlighting art that meets the moment in pursuit of artistic justice. The platform is free to the user with no financial barrier to entry.