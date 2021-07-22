Josh Strickland Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Josh Strickland is taking over our Instagram story today to take our followers behind the scenes of Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, celebrating the reopening of Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre and honoring the remarkable support that The Actors Fund has provided to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic.

Follow along throughout the day on Instagram!

The concert features Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and plays four performances July 22-24 at 7:30 and July 25 at 2.

Josh Strickland is a native of Charleston, South Carolina. In 2006, Strickland created the leading role of Tarzan in Disney's Tarzan on Broadway. In 2009, he made his starring Las Vegas debut in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show "Holly's World." Strickland debuted his first single "Report to the Floor," which skyrocketed to the top five on the iTunes Dance Charts the first week of its release, followed by "Last Dance." In 2013, Strickland joined the cast of Vegas! The Show at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas in a starring role. Strickland has also appeared internationally with the all-star cast of Disney's Broadway Hits, including the Emmy winning concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. He also reprised his role as Tarzan in Disney's Musical Tarzan in Oberhausen, Germany at the Stage Metronom Theater. Most recently, Josh was featured on ABC's popular "Disney Family Singalong" Volume II.

With the health and safety of guests, cast, musicians, and crew a top priority, all guests entering the theatre for Live at the New Am will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.