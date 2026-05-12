Josh Groban Sets 'Stage, Screen, and Symphony' Tour Across U.S.

Josh Groban will embark on his new Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour, hitting U.S. cities this summer. The new run will spotlight music from Broadway alongside music from Groban's brand new album CINEMATIC, performed with full symphony orchestras across the tour.

Ticket presales for the newly announced tour begin Tuesday, May 12th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 15th at 10am local. A full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

“I’ve always been drawn to music that tells a story, whether it’s on the Broadway stage, in film, or through a great symphonic arrangement,” Groban explains. “This tour is a chance for me to bring all of those worlds together while sharing many of the songs that have inspired me throughout my career. Performing this music alongside some of the best orchestras in the world each night is going to be incredibly special.”

On Monday, Groban delivered a performance of “Skyfall” live on Good Morning America. The rendition of “Skyfall” is featured on his brand new album CINEMATIC, out now via Reprise Records. Listen to it here. This week, Groban will make additional television appearances, including a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, May 12, and a performance of “Stand By Me” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, May 14.

Josh Groban</a> performs 'Skyfall' live on 'GMA'" width="356">

Groban recently completed his GEMS World Tour, delivering performances to audiences in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In June, Groban will head back out on the road for a North America tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. See a full tour routing included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

STAGE, SCREEN, AND SYMPHONY TOUR

August 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 13 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution

August 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)

August 16 - Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival

August 18 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

August 20 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

August 23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 26 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

August 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amp

September 1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

September 3 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST Jennifer Hudson

June 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

June 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

June 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

June 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

June 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

June 28 – St Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

July 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Photo Credit: Jennifer McCord

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming