Josh Groban Sets 'Stage, Screen, and Symphony' Tour Across U.S.
Ticket presales for the newly announced tour begin Tuesday, May 12th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 15th at 10am local.
Josh Groban will embark on his new Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour, hitting U.S. cities this summer. The new run will spotlight music from Broadway alongside music from Groban's brand new album CINEMATIC, performed with full symphony orchestras across the tour.
Ticket presales for the newly announced tour begin Tuesday, May 12th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 15th at 10am local. A full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.
“I’ve always been drawn to music that tells a story, whether it’s on the Broadway stage, in film, or through a great symphonic arrangement,” Groban explains. “This tour is a chance for me to bring all of those worlds together while sharing many of the songs that have inspired me throughout my career. Performing this music alongside some of the best orchestras in the world each night is going to be incredibly special.”
On Monday, Groban delivered a performance of “Skyfall” live on Good Morning America. The rendition of “Skyfall” is featured on his brand new album CINEMATIC, out now via Reprise Records. Listen to it here. This week, Groban will make additional television appearances, including a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, May 12, and a performance of “Stand By Me” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, May 14.
Groban recently completed his GEMS World Tour, delivering performances to audiences in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
In June, Groban will head back out on the road for a North America tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. See a full tour routing included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.
In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
STAGE, SCREEN, AND SYMPHONY TOUR
August 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 13 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution
August 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
August 16 - Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival
August 18 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
August 20 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
August 22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
August 23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 26 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
August 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amp
September 1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
September 3 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST Jennifer Hudson
June 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
June 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
June 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
June 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena
June 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
June 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
June 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
June 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
June 28 – St Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
July 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency
October 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
October 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
October 7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
October 10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Photo Credit: Jennifer McCord