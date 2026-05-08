Listen: Josh Groban Releases New Album 'CINEMATIC'

Josh Groban has released his new album CINEMATIC, out now via Reprise Records. A tribute to the world of the silver screen, the 10-track album CINEMATIC honors the scores and songs that defined generations.

The album features songs from such movie classics as The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more. Tracks include “Stand By Me,” Josh's interpretation of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, and a new version of “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca. Additional highlights include a new rendition of “Skyfall” from the James Bond film of the same name, a Sicilian-language rendition of “Brucia La Terra” from The Godfather, a duet of “Unchained Melody” with friend and touring mate Jennifer Hudson, and a rendition of “Moon River” featuring Josh's father, Jack Groban, on trumpet.

Stream or download the album here, or listen below:

“Bringing these songs to life was an incredibly meaningful experience for me,” said Josh Groban. “Each one represents a moment in film that has resonated across generations, and I approached them with a deep respect for their original impact. At the same time, I wanted to find new emotional colors within them and share that sense of discovery with listeners, and I hope people connect with it and enjoy the journey as much as I did making it.”

Last month, Groban completed his GEMS World Tour, delivering performances to audiences in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. In June, Josh will head back out on the road for a North America tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. For tickets and more information, visit joshgroban.com.

CINEMATIC Tracklist

As Time Goes By (Casablanca) Skyfall (James Bond's Skyfall) Brucia La Terra (The Godfather) Can You Feel The Love Tonight (The Lion King) featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles When You Wish Upon A Star (Pinocchio) Unchained Melody (Ghost) with Jennifer Hudson Remember Me (Coco) Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffany's) featuring Jack Groban Against All Odds (Against All Odds) Stand By Me (Stand By Me)

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