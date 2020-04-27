Josh Groban, Alanis Morissette, and More Announced for THE CALL TO UNITE Livestream Event

The Call to Unite is a 24-hour global livestream event that will unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity.

Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic - unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they've lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways. The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever.

Over 200 cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders will offer lessons, performances, conversations, and more - to support all of us in coping with the challenges of this moment in order to emerge from this crisis better than when it began. All participants and viewers will be invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving, and sharing their stories.

Everyone is invited. And everyone belongs.

The Call to Unite will stand in solidarity with those experiencing pain, fear, loneliness, and grief - and offer hope and support as we build a new future together.

Be inspired and uplifted: Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections, and more to help us turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.

Give direct support and serve: The Call to Unite will make it easy to help people from around the world to around the block. Through its service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light, viewers can give whatever they are able - whether financial support or volunteer hours, respectively - to families and communities that need it most.

Join together as one human family: As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment. Join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours, and help someone discover the magic of having the whole world in their corner.



The growing list of participants includes:

The Call to Unite will be livestreamed Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT through Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward. Media connection technical details can be found here to further amplify The Call to Unite.





