Josh Groban, Alanis Morissette, and More Announced for THE CALL TO UNITE Livestream Event
The Call to Unite is a 24-hour global livestream event that will unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity.
Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic - unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they've lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways. The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever.
Over 200 cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders will offer lessons, performances, conversations, and more - to support all of us in coping with the challenges of this moment in order to emerge from this crisis better than when it began. All participants and viewers will be invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving, and sharing their stories.
Everyone is invited. And everyone belongs.
The Call to Unite will stand in solidarity with those experiencing pain, fear, loneliness, and grief - and offer hope and support as we build a new future together.
- Be inspired and uplifted:
- Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections, and more to help us turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.
- Give direct support and serve:
- The Call to Unite will make it easy to help people from around the world to around the block. Through its service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light, viewers can give whatever they are able - whether financial support or volunteer hours, respectively - to families and communities that need it most.
- Join together as one human family:
- As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment. Join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours, and help someone discover the magic of having the whole world in their corner.
The growing list of participants includes:
- Abby Stein
- African Children's Choir
- Alan Lightman
- Alanis Morissette
- Ally Brooke
- Aloe Blacc
- Alphabet Rockers
- Amandla Stenberg
- Amy Grant
- Andrew Adams
- Andrew Bird
- Andrew Mangino
- Andy Ogden
- Anwar Khan
- Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
- Arianna Huffington
- Arlene Samen
- Arthur Brooks
- Asha Ramgobin
- Asher Angel
- Barbara Holmes
- BeBe Winans
- Biso Tutu-Gxashe
- Bombino
- Brian Mclaren
- Brie Stoner
- Brooke Williamson
- Byron Katie
- C5 Artists
- Cece Winans
- Chad Veach
- Charlamagne tha God
- Charli D'Amelio
- Chris and Meryl Michon
- Chris Sizemore
- Chloe & Maud Arnold
- Common
- D'Neill Schmall
- Dalien/13 Hands
- Daniel Dae Kim
- Daniel Wright
- Darius Baxter
- Darlene Love
- Darrell Green
- David Brooks
- David Lat
- Dawn Feldthouse
- Debbie Allen
- Deepak Chopra
- DeVon Franklin
- Diana Berrent
- Dikembe Mutombo
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Donna Hicks & Federica Vegas
- Dr. Ashwin Vasan
- Dr. Dara Kass
- Dr. ELIZABETH MITCHELL & Dr. Allie Gips
- Dr. Enrico Poletti
- Dr. Lakshama Swamy
- Dr. Omar Maniya
- Dr. Rheeda Walker
- Drew Dollaz
- Eckhart Tolle
- Elizabeth Gilbert
- Ellen Bennett
- Ellie Manspile
- Emma Aldo
- Eva Longoria
- Father Leo Patalinghug
- Father Richard Rohr
- Filastine & Nova
- Fiona Lowenstein
- Francis Suarez
- Gabrielle Bernstein
- GENTRI
- Gina Breedlove
- Huang Yi Studio+
- Imam Omar Suleiman
- International School of Kuala Lumpur
- Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon
- Jason Beghe
- Jay Shetty
- Jeanette Jackson Gaines
- Jennifer Bailey
- Jennifer Garner
- Jessica Coleman
- Jewel
- Joe Primo
- Joel Benenson
- John Bridgeland
- Jon Boogz
- Jon Klein
- Joseph (Rev Run) Simmons
- Josh Groban
- Joyce DiDonato
- Judah Smith
- Julia Roberts
- Kabir Helminski
- Kasia Urbaniak
- Kathleen Shriver
- Kelly McGonigal
- Kendal Kost & Charlie
- Killian Noe
- Kodi Lee
- Krista Tippett
- Lamont Young
- Lawrence Bartley
- Le Patin Libre
- Lea Salonga
- LeAnn Rimes
- Lil Buck
- Loretta Claiborne
- Lovelife Mentors
- Mahdia Lynn
- Mandy Moore
- Marc Brackett
- Maria Shriver
- Marianne Williamson
- Marie Kondo
- Mark Hyman
- Martha Beck
- Martin Luther King III
- Martin Sheen
- Mary-Ellen Blair
- Meisha Robinson
- Meria Carstarphen
- Michael Israel
- Michael Merritt
- Minister Glenda Sherrod
- Minnie Driver
- Mirabai Starr
- Mona Haydar
- Mujib Mannan
- Myriam Sidibe
- Nadya Okamoto
- Naomi Campbell
- Naomi Judd
- Ndaba Mandela
- Nejla Yatkin
- Nick Penniman
- Nikodimos Kabarnos
- 98 Degrees
- Oprah Winfrey
- Peter Yarrow
- Philippines Healthcare Workers
- Portugal. The Man
- Prajakta Koli
- President George W. Bush
- Questlove
- Quincy Jones
- Rabbi Jonah Pesner
- Rabbi Marc Gellman
- Rev. angel Kyodo Williams
- Rev. Jacqui Lewis
- Richie Cannata
- Rick Warren
- Rob Lowe
- Rodney Atkins
- Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Roger Weissberg
- Roshi Joan Halifax
- Ruby Ibarra
- Sachem HawkStorm
- Savior Children Foundation in Ghana, Africa
- Shahin Shahida
- Shaka Senghor
- Shaka Sisulu
- Sheléa
- Sherri Mitchell
- Simon Sinek
- Sir Ken Robinson
- Sister Norma Pimentel
- Sister Simone Campbell
- SOFI TUKKER
- SoHyun Ko
- Steve Aoki
- Steven McDonald
- Swami Atmarupananda
- Tami Pyfer
- The Global Scribes
- The Young People's Chorus Of New York City
- Tim Shriver
- Tom Rosshirt
- Tricia Hersey/The Nap Ministry
- Tye Tribbett
- UNICEF South America
- Valarie Kaur
- Yang Lan
- Yo-Yo Ma
- Yuna Zarai
- Zabie Yamasaki
- Zac Hill
The Call to Unite will be livestreamed Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT through Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward. Media connection technical details can be found here to further amplify The Call to Unite.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)