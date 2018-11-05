Josh Bergasse and Sara Mearns Wed

According to The New York Times, choreographer Joshua Bergasse wed dancer Sara Mearns yesterday in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

Bergasse won the Emmy Award for his choreography on NBC's musical drama SMASH. On Broadway, Josh choreographed the revival of On The Town, which opened to rave reviews. He received an Astaire Award and was nominated for TONY, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Awards. Also on Broadway, Josh choreographed the revival of Gigi, and most recently, choreograph the Broadway debut of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Off Broadway credits include Sweet Charity staring Sutton Foster; Cagney (Drama Desk, Astaire, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for choreography); Bomb-Itty of Errors;Captain Louie. Joshua's other credits as a choreographer include West Side Story at the Stratford Festival; Little Me, and It's A Bird... It's A Plane... It's Superman! at City Center Encores!; Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage Co; Guys and Dolls, and The Sound of Music at Carnegie Hall.

Mearns is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and she has performed with them since 2003. She will be performing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the company's production of "The Nutcracker," which opens Nov. 24. In October, she received a Bessie award as an outstanding performer for her sustained achievements in dance.

The pair met in 2012, when Mearns interviewed for a position on Smash, and began dating in 2013.

They will collaborate next on a revival of Rodgers & Hart's "I Married an Angel," in March 2019 at the Encores! series at New York City Center.

Read more on The New York Times.

