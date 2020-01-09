Jordan Fisher and Andrew Barth Feldman Have Joined the BroadwayCon 2020 Lineup

Jordan Fisher and Andrew Barth Feldman, stars of Dear Evan Hansen, join the BroadwayCon 2020 lineup for an exclusive panel moderated by People's Dave Quinn for attendees about playing the iconic role of Evan Hansen on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

After making his Broadway debut as Evan in January 2019, Feldman will take his final bow in the hit show on January 26 and Fisher (Hamilton, "RENT Live," "Grease Live!") begins performances in the title role on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Feldman has attended BroadwayCon as a fan of Broadway since 2016. He is a "BroadwayCon Blizzard Survivor," 2018 Lip Sync Contest winner, and as the 2018 Jimmy Award winner, performed during the BroadwayCon 2019 First Look contest, just a few weeks before he stepped into the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.



In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2020. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut at the age of sixteen in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, after winning the 2018 Roger Rees Awards and National High School Musical Theatre (Jimmy) Award.



Jordan Fisher is a multifaceted artist whose abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan recently wrapped filming for the Netflix dance comedy "Work It" with Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy and will star in the fandom anticipated sequel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," starring alongside Noah Centime and Lana Condor. Fisher is currently the voice of 'Seahawk' in Netflix's reboot of the classic animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," as well as 'Finley' in the upcoming Netflix series "Archibald's Next Big Thing." Outside of the entertainment realm, Jordan is an avid gamer and streaming partner on Twitch. Fisher streams on the platform with some of the biggest names in the business and is a heavy hitter within the gaming community alongside his friends TimTheTatman, Ninja, Dr. Lupo and Courage, to name a few. Jordan's skill was apparent at the first ever E3 Fortnite Pro AM in 2018. He took fourth place alongside his partner StoneMountain64. Most recently, Jordan was part of the team (Llama Record Co) who won the Fortnite Summer Block Party Creative Showdown and co-hosted the first Fortnite World Cup in July. Fisher has collectively raised more than 200K for charity from his passion for Fortnite and supports United Friends of the Children, an organization that provides support services to youth leaving foster care. Jordan will continue to share this passion and advocacy for gaming by appearing at Twitchcon and many other gaming events this coming year. Jordan's additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" and being named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" Fisher also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" alongside partner Lindsay Arnold, and in 2018, he cohosted "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" alongside Frankie Muniz. Jordan's additional TV credits include "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Liv and Maddie," "Teen Beach" and "MTV's Teen Wolf." He has also collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's "Moana," as well as joining the cast of the smash hit and Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton." Fisher's first single "All About Us" was the #2 most added at pop radio, and his self-titled EP debuted on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

