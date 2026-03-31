Santino Fontana, Christiani Pitts and More Join BROADWAY DREAM ROLES Lineup

A limited number of tickets for Broadway Dream Roles have just been released to the public, as the first slate of performers joins Broadway Cares newest annual event, returning Monday, April 20, 2026, to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The lineup of stars set to perform the roles they’ve always dreamed of playing - but never have - includes Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, voice of Hans in the Frozen films), Sydney James Harcourt (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) and 2025 Jimmy Award winner Chris Hayes. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers subject to change.

Tickets to this evening were first made available as a perk for Broadway Cares’ major donors, Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members, and the NextGen Network and Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society members, who receive tickets as a special benefit of their annual support.

At Broadway Dream Roles, a mix of Broadway’s brightest and buzziest stars will take the stage in an intimate, deeply personal concert. Performers share the songs they’ve never gotten to sing on a Broadway stage - until now. Each number reveals the role that shaped them, challenged them or remained just out of reach, along with the story behind why.

Tickets to Broadway Dream Roles are included in the benefits offered to Broadway Cares’ Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members who provide essential support for those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses across the country with their annual contribution of $1,000 or more. Members of the NextGen Network are young professionals committed to making an impact, and the Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society is the planned giving program, recognizing those who have included Broadway Cares in their estate plan or will. These benefactors receive exclusive invitations to in-person and virtual events and VIP status at some of Broadway Cares most high-profile events, as well as a host of other benefits.