Jonathan Groff Named Maid of Honor at Best Friend Lea Michele's Wedding

May. 9, 2018  

Lea Michele reported on Instagram today that her Broadway bestie and former Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff will take on an important role on the star's wedding day-- maid of honor!

Michele Instagrammed a pic of the two to celebrate. Check out her post below!

Maid of honor ??

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 9, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Michele is currently engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich. According to People.com, the couple has been dating for over a year.

Michele announced the news to her instagram followers last month, showing off a pic of her new diamond ring. Check it out below!

Yes ??

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT


