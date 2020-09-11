Jonathan Groff, John Lithgow, and More Join Paul Newman Camp Virtual Benefit

The event will air on the camp's website, YouTube and Facebook. September 13 at 7 PM ET.

Stars including Jonathan Groff, John Lithgow, Steven Pasquale, and Stephen Colbert, have joined the 2020 virtual Fandango Benefit Gala for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The evening will also include appearances from Dane DeHaan, Ethan Hawke, Tyler Hoechlin, Carole King, Melissa Joan Hart, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Rhonda Ross, Luke Wilson, and Anna Wood.

