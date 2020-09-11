Jonathan Groff, John Lithgow, and More Join Paul Newman Camp Virtual Benefit
The event will air on the camp's website, YouTube and Facebook. September 13 at 7 PM ET.
Stars including Jonathan Groff, John Lithgow, Steven Pasquale, and Stephen Colbert, have joined the 2020 virtual Fandango Benefit Gala for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
The event, featuring performances from talented campers, will air on the camp's website, YouTube and Facebook. September 13 at 7 PM ET.
The evening will also include appearances from Dane DeHaan, Ethan Hawke, Tyler Hoechlin, Carole King, Melissa Joan Hart, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Rhonda Ross, Luke Wilson, and Anna Wood.
Click here for more information.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!
The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on ...