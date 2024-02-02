Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling Husband He Booked Spamalot on Broadway

Bennett is currently starring as Sir Robin in SPAMALOT through Sunday, April 28, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

There's a new knight in Camelot and his name is Jonathan Bennett! Two weeks ago on January 23, the original Mean Girls cast member made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie. But, Jonathan Bennett's Broadway debut has been 25 years in the making. He recently posted a TikTok video capturing the joyous moment when he informed his husband about booking the role.  Witness the heartwarming moment in the video below! 

@jonathandbennett

Captured the moment of telling Jaymes my dream came true. First week of @Monty Python’s Spamalot is in the books, so felt like a good time to share.

♬ original sound - Jonathan Bennett

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Jonathan Bennett joins a cast led by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot (Taran Killam plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, January 7), three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David JosefsbergGraham StevensDaniel BeemanMaria BriggsGabriella EnriquezMichael FaticaDenis LambertShina Ann MorrisKaylee OlsonKristin PiroDrew RedingtonTyler RobertsAnju CloudDarrell T. JoeLily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

SPAMALOT officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 16, 2023. SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey NicholawJosh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway. Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer.




