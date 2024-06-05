John Patitucci & Renee Rosnes and More Set for Chelsea Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chelsea Music Festival has revealed a a jazz roster including performances bymulti-Grammy award-winning bassist John Patitucci in collaboration with Juno award-winning pianist Renee Rosnes at High Line Nine, 2021 Guggenheim Fellow pianist Helen Sung and her quartet with bassist Vicente Archer, percussionist Donald Edwards, saxophonist John Ellis, and DJ Logic at DiMenna Center, the Adam Birnbaum Trio playing from their critically-acclaimed Preludes album (Chelsea Music Festival Records) at Genesis House, and Rogerio Boccato's Cardume Trio with three stellar percussionists, Keita Ogawa (Snarky Puppy), Cleber Almeida from Brazil and Rogerio Boccato (Orquestra Jazz Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo) also at Genesis House. For more information, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots.

Chelsea Music Festival celebrates its 15th season with nine evenings of concerts, conversation, and tastings with musicians, visual artists, chefs from June 21-29, 2024. This summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur presents "Connecting the Dots," which traces how music and art allow us to touch what seems intangible, repair what seems broken, and reimagine our interconnectedness with one another. The Festival will focus on the restorative powers of the arts as we examine ways that music and art both calm and reinvigorate the brain and nervous system - with programming for all ages!

2024 CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP

JAZZ NIGHT with WBGO

Saturday, June 22 at 7pm at Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave., NYC

7pm - Preludes Album featuring pianist Adam Birnbaum, percussionist Keita Ogawa, bassist Matt Clohesy

Intermission Reception by Genesis House Restaurant

8:30pm - Late Night with Cardume Trio featuring percussionists Rogerio Boccato, Keita Ogawa, & Cleber Almeida from Brazil

PATITUCCI & Friends

Monday, June 24 at 7pm at High Line Nine, 507 W. 27th Street, NYC

Jazz bassist John Patitucci and pianist Renee Rosnes

Reception to follow curated by Culinary Artist-in-Residence Rachel Snyder

JAZZ FINALE

Saturday, June 29 at 7pm at DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC

Featuring with Helen Sung quartet featuring pianist Helen Sung, drummer Donald Edwards, saxophonist John Ellis, bassist Vicente Archer, and DJ Logic

The evening's JazzPlasticity program was inspired by Helen Sung's time as jazz artist-in-residence at the Columbia University Zuckerman Institute which explores how music and neuroscience work together; Helen has also worked with non-profit Arts & Minds which brings art and music to adults with Alzheimer's, dementia, & memory loss.

Reception to follow curated by Culinary Artist-in-Residence Rachel Snyder

All programming subject to change

Photos of artists are available for download here.

Banner Artwork includes a detail of a painting by Kelly S. Williams