John Lloyd Young Announces Vegas Holiday Concert, Streaming in December

The performance takes place on Friday, December 4.

Following the success of two previous live stream concerts from The Space in Las Vegas, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns on Friday, December 4 with John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday, an intimate and unforgettable evening of holiday classics and beloved favorites that will offer an up-close and personal experience to be enjoyed with family and friends from home.

The 75 minute live streamed pay-per view concert will begin at 6:00 PM PT and then be available OnDemand for one week following the live holiday event. The virtual VIP after-party will begin at 7:45 PM PT and include a talk-back, holiday surprises and an encore performance.

John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday fires up the season with classic, nostalgic rock, Motown and doo wop, with a dollop of holiday favorites. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, John Lloyd Young will sing Roy Orbison, Smokey Robinson, Little Anthony, some Jersey Boys and a good dose of holiday classics. After the concert, gather around the digital fireplace for a VIP holiday party with bonus songs, a Q&A with questions submitted by audience members in advance, surprise onstage gift exchanges between Tommy and John, and plenty of virtual eggnog and memories.

"It's important to come together right now and remember how things used to be," said John Lloyd Young. "We deserve to feel the comfort and joy that the holidays can bring. The songs will be great. The music will be beloved classics that will invite sing-alongs. And we will virtually raise a glass of eggnog together to toast the holidays."

For tickets, visit https://events.broadwayworld.com/event/john-lloyd-youngs-vegas-holiday-12-4-9-pm-et-6-pm-pt/.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the

Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

