John Lithgow, Richard Dreyfuss and More Set to Speak at Tourette Association Of America Annual Gala

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, the Tourette Association of America (TAA), national nonprofit organization serving the Tourette Syndrome (TS) and Tic Disorder community, will host a virtual gala to raise awareness of the condition. Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time ever, the Annual Gala will be held virtually and will be affordable for the public to attend.

With tickets as low as $10, attendees have access to celebrity guest speakers including John Lithgow, Dash Mihok, Michael Wolff, David Begnaud, Jeffrey Kramer, Richard Dreyfuss and so many more. In addition, the evening will showcase inspiration from within the community including Ben Brown, host of the Tourette's Podcast, as emcee, TAA Youth Ambassadors and Rising Leaders, as well as a heartfelt message from the 2021 Gala honoree Nick Iadevaio, Vice President - Diversity + Inclusion, L'Oreal USA.

"I got involved with the Tourette Association of America because I am a person with disabilities, so I am extremely sensitive to people who may be underrepresented and who may need assistance," said Iadevaio. "My 16-year career at L'Oreal has been a wonderful experience and furthered my mission to inspire people to live their most authentic lives and now the work I am doing with the TAA is a direct extension of that. I am honored, humbled, and touched to have been extended the opportunity to be their Honoree in 2021."

Coupled with the exceptional line-up of speakers is an online auction with lavish trips, autographed memorabilia from singers like Billie Eilish to sports gear from Russel Westbrook. The Virtual Gala serves as the largest fundraising event of the year and enables the TAA to continue providing much-needed assistance to the Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorder community across the nation.

"The goal of the Virtual Gala is to bring s the viewer on a journey that showcases the next generation of leaders for Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders. We've pulled together a strong group of people to help showcase the Association's commitment to elevating diversity, inclusion, and awareness," said TAA President and CEO Amanda Talty. "While the stories featured will be powerful, there will be so many others joining us whose journeys are a testament to the resilience, tenacity, and compassion we see every day and this program will let them know they are not alone."

1 million people are affected by Tourette Syndrome and a staggering 50% are going undiagnosed. Tourette Syndrome is a neuro-developmental disorder characterized by sudden, involuntary movements and/or sounds called tics. Tics can include eye blinking, head jerking, facial movements, throat clearing, sniffing and tongue clicking. People with Tourette Syndrome have long been misunderstood for their uncontrollable symptoms, while the stigma of Tourette takes an emotional and mental toll on those with the condition.

All proceeds from the Gala support the Tourette Association of America and its mission deliver national attention to this misunderstood condition through awareness, research and support efforts for those impacted by Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders. For more information, to view sponsorship opportunities, purchase tickets and more visit tourette.org/gala.

