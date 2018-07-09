John Leguizamo, Michael K. Williams, and Vera Farmiga Join Netflix Limited Series CENTRAL PARK FIVE

Netflix has announced the cast of upcoming limited series Central Park Five, created by Academy Award Nominee Ava DuVernay. DuVernay will also write and direct the narrative series which will be four episodes in length.

Based on a true story that gripped the country, Central Park Five will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The episodes will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. The series will span from the spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York.

Emmy Award Nominee Michael K. Williams (The Wire, The Night Of) will play Bobby McCray, devoted father of accused teen Antron McCray.

Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, Bates Motel) will play Elizabeth Lederer, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney and lead prosecutor on the case.

Emmy Award Winner John Leguizamo (Bloodline, John Wick) will play Raymond Santana Sr., the father of accused teen Raymond Santana Jr.

Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey/Harpo Films, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and Ava DuVernay will executive produce the limited series.

The limited series will premiere globally on Netflix in 2019.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

