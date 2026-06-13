Ariana Grande Announces Brighter Days Foundation With Four Philanthropic Funds

Ariana Grande has announced the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, which she created to uplift and fund small organizations that provide protection, support and vital resources for vulnerable communities.

The focus will be on protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care and responding with care and compassion in moments of crisis - championing justice and equality for those in need.

"I am beyond excited to finally announce the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation. Our mission is to support, protect and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need,” said Grande in a statement on Instagram. “Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now. It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the brighter days ahead foundation."

The foundation will have four different funds, that will each focus on different aspects related to foundation's mission. The Protect & Defend Fund will advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice by supporting Defending Our Neighbors, Elevated Access, G.L.I.T.S, Lambda Legal, Transgender Law Center and Trans Youth Emergency Project. The Heal & Dream Fund will help provide access to those who need mental health care and coomunity support, but supporting Backline, Jack.org, National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network and Trans Lifeline. The Seen & Celebrated Fund will amplify LGBTQ+ voices and stories by supporting the Gender Liberation Movement, Glisten Rainbow Library, SAGE USA, TransLash Media and Transanta. Lastly, the foundation will also offer Emergency Support which will act as a responsive fund that helps communities meet urgent moments with aid and resources. Recent recipients of this fund were Humanity Crew, New York Cares, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Save the Children UK, This Is About Humanity, and Troop 6000.

Inspired by Brighter Days Ahead, the short film released with the expanded edition of her album Eternal Sunshine, the nonprofit’s name reflects the project’s themes of healing, resilience, hope, and embracing the future.