John August Will Write TOTO Animated Musical for Warner Animation

Deadline reports that John August will write a new animated musical for Warner Animation: "Toto," based on the book "Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz."

The original book was written by Michael Morpurgo and illustrated by Emma Chichester.

"Toto" tells the Wizard of Oz story from the point of view of Dorothy's dog.

John August is best known for writing the screenplay for the "Aladdin" live action film. He wrote the book for the "Big Fish" musical, along with the screenplay for the original movie. Other work includes an upcoming "Grease" prequel," Summer Nights."

Read the original story on Deadline.





