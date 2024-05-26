Joffrey Concert Group Offers Opportunities to Choreographers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York-based Joffrey Concert Group has announced the third annual Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI), offering an opportunity to two choreographers to create a work for the Joffrey Concert Group, to be performed at the Company's February 2025 New York concert season. Applications are being accepted now; the deadline for applying is July 31, 2024. (more details below)﻿ Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2025

The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. The initiative provides innovative and emerging dancemakers the opportunity to develop their creative voices. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work between 12-17 minutes for the 20-member Joffrey Concert Group.

Choreographers in contemporary, modern, or contemporary ballet styles, between the ages of 19-35 are encouraged to apply. Recipients will receive a $2500 stipend for a 40-hour rehearsal process, over four weeks. Commissioned works will be fully produced and presented for a New York City Theater during the “In My Art” performance on February 14, 15, and 16 2025.

Deadline to apply is July 12, 2024. Choreographers will be notified by July 31, 2024.

The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group is a pre-professional performing ensemble founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, to provide young artists from the School's year-round Trainee Program the opportunity to experience life as a professional dancer. In the years since its founding, selected students studied and performed some of the most celebrated classical and contemporary repertoire, including the works of Gerald Arpino, Robert Battle, George Balanchine, August Bournonville, and Africa Guzman.

Bradley Shelver has been appointed to restart the ensemble and prepare the next generation of artists for the stage. As Artistic Director, Shelver will curate and oversee all artistic, educational, and outreach initiatives to honor and propel Robert Joffrey's vision for this performing ensemble forward.

Click here to learn more & apply